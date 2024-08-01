Business Standard
US Dollar regains momentum after FOMC influenced slide to near 2-week low

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The US dollar is regaining some of its lost momentum on Thursday after having fallen to a near 2-week low as Fed hinted to a near-term rate cut. Fed said in its FOMC statement that it is attentive to the risks to "both sides of its dual mandate" after previously saying it was "highly attentive to inflation risks." Powell said during his post-meeting press conference that a rate cut in September would be "on the table" if economic data continues on its current path. The Federal Reserve maintained the federal funds rate at a 23-year high of 5.25%-5.50% for the 8th consecutive meeting in July. US benchmark treasury yields eased below 4.1% while dollar index fell to a one and half week low late yesterday but regained momentum to be currently trading at around 104 mark as investors look ahead to the highly-anticipated monthly jobs report on Friday. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD fell this morning to $1.0835 and $1.2812 following an uptick yesterday.
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

