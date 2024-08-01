Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 20.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 3554.70 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 20.39% to Rs 620.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 515.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 3554.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2832.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3554.702832.48 25 OPM %76.2174.73 -PBDT863.44717.28 20 PBT832.92690.68 21 NP620.77515.65 20
