Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 827.25 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 827.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 781.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.827.25781.0468.9854.08323.63231.107.92-17.893.86-20.18