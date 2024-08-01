Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cube Highways Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.92% to Rs 827.25 crore
Net profit of Cube Highways Trust reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 20.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.92% to Rs 827.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 781.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales827.25781.04 6 OPM %68.9854.08 -PBDT323.63231.10 40 PBT7.92-17.89 LP NP3.86-20.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: 20km race walk begins, Swapnil's final at 1 PM

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Hero FinCorp files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 3,668 crore via IPO

LIVE news: Supreme Court allows sub-classification of SC, ST for reservation

India wants to play a responsible role globally, says Biden admin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon