Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.47% to Rs 163108.12 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 1.71% to Rs 9804.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9974.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.47% to Rs 163108.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 168967.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163108.12168967.98 -3 OPM %15.7412.89 -PBDT24911.1021626.03 15 PBT15527.1413125.39 18 NP9804.079974.42 -2
