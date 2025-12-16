Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 232.39, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.36% rally in NIFTY and a 4.55% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 232.39, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25883.8. The Sensex is at 84762.05, down 0.53%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 6.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35028.15, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.31 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 233.03, down 1.17% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd tumbled 6.07% in last one year as compared to a 6.36% rally in NIFTY and a 4.55% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.09 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

