Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.36% in NIFTY and a 4.55% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25883.8. The Sensex is at 84762.05, down 0.53%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 1.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35028.15, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1369.46 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 16.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Persistent Systems announces strategic partnership with DigitalOcean

Persistent Systems announces strategic partnership with DigitalOcean

Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

Bluspring Enterprises unveils new brand identity and logo

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

SEPC secures railway infrastructure project of Rs 269.69 cr

Indices trade with sharp losses; European mrkt declined

Indices trade with sharp losses; European mrkt declined

Workshop Explores Emerging Global Trends and India's Approach to Investment Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business

Workshop Explores Emerging Global Trends and India's Approach to Investment Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Budget Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon