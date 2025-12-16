Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.36% in NIFTY and a 4.55% lost in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 16.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
