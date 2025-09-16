Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
John Cockerill gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Tata Steel

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

John Cockerill India rose 2.59% to Rs 4,494.10 after securing an Rs 80-crore order from Tata Steel for the engineering, design, manufacture and supply of a push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plant at its Jamshedpur Tinplate Division.

The scope of work includes delivery of critical components and supervision of erection and commissioning to meet contractual performance guarantees. The project is scheduled to be executed by mid-2027. The company clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Meanwhile, the company announced the appointment of Ujwal Kawale as chief operating officer, effective from 15 September 2025.

Kawale has over 18 years of experience in industrial project management, engineering strategy, and operations across India and Europe. A seasoned global executive, he holds an M.Tech in Manufacturing Management from BITS Pilani, a Post-Graduate Program in Management Studies from Welingkar, Mumbai, and a B.E. in Production Engineering from Shivaji University, Kolhapur. With nearly two decades of experience in the steel industry, he brings substantial global exposure, deep operational insight, and a collaborative leadership style.

 

In his last assignment, Kawale served as global project director, Metals Business, at John Cockerill Industry, Belgium, where he led major multi-entity projects across Europe, the US, and India. He began his career in India with John Cockerill India and TCPL Packaging, holding managerial roles in project management, industrial strategy, and production planning.

John Cockerill India is part of the John Cockerill Group (previously known as the CMI Group), headquartered in Belgium. It has two manufacturing facilities at Taloja and Hedavali, both in Maharashtra, and has a global footprint across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America.

Tata Steel has a presence across the entire value chain of steel manufacturing, from mining and processing iron ore and coal to producing and distributing finished products.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

