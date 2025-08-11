Monday, August 11, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Olectra Greentech gains as Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Olectra Greentech rose 1.12% to Rs 1,426.35 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 7.29% to Rs 26.02 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 24.25 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 10.60% year on year to Rs 347.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in the first quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 33.79 crore, marking a growth of 6.12% from Rs 31.84 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses spiked 11.38% YoY to Rs 321.56 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 250.81 crore (up 11.91% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 26.24 crore (up 42.45% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Segment-wise, the insulator division generated revenue of Rs 54.95 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 46.49% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 292.24 crore, up 5.72% YoY for the same period.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

