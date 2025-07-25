Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 169.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 99.64 croreNet profit of Omax Autos rose 169.43% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.6484.20 18 OPM %8.397.81 -PBDT14.749.07 63 PBT10.473.91 168 NP7.142.65 169
