Friday, July 25, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 169.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 169.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 99.64 crore

Net profit of Omax Autos rose 169.43% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 99.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.6484.20 18 OPM %8.397.81 -PBDT14.749.07 63 PBT10.473.91 168 NP7.142.65 169

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G R Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 290 cr project

G R Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 290 cr project

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 63%

Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO subscribed 63%

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 2.54 times

Indiqube Spaces IPO subscribed 2.54 times

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Net FDI tumbles around 98% in May-25 on YoY basis

Net FDI tumbles around 98% in May-25 on YoY basis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOMonarch Surveyor IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon