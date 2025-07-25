Friday, July 25, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 290 cr project

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

G R Infraprojects said that it has been emerged as L1 bidder for EPC project worth Rs 290 cr awarded by State Highway Authority of Jharkhand.

The contract entails construction of Giridih bypass (towards Tundi) road spanning a total length of 26.672 km. The said contract is worth Rs 290.23 crore.

The project is scheduled for completion within 24 months from appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and built, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

The company reported a 27.08% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 553.93 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 8.43% YoY to Rs 2,275.57 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

The scrip advanced 1.40% to end at Rs 1,277.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

