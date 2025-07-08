Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Omaxe announced a significant expansion in Madhya Pradesh with the acquisition of a 450-acre land parcel along the Super Corridor in Indore. Omaxe is set to develop a modern integrated township on this land, reinforcing its long-term commitment to India's Tier-II growth hubs.

Strategically located in one of Indore's fastest-developing zones, the new township is designed to support the region's rapid urban growth and infrastructure transformation. With an estimated investment of Rs. 1,200 crore, the development will be executed in multiple phases and is expected to generate Rs. 2,500 crore in revenue over the next three years. Funding will be secured primarily through internal accruals, in line with Omaxe's disciplined financial approach.

 

The upcoming township will feature a well-balanced mix of residential plots and housing clusters, commercial and retail zones, hospitality spaces, school and healthcare facilities and parks, green belts, and integrated public amenities. The layout is being planned as a self- sustained urban ecosystem with wide interal roads, power and water infrastructure, green mobility paths, and round-the-clock security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

MCX launches Electricity Futures Contract

SEBI sees dip in derivatives turnover, 91% of retail traders lose money in FY25

Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

