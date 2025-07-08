Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Container Corp throughput climbs 11% YoY to 12.90 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Container Corporation of India (Concor) announced that its total throughput jumped 11.29% to Rs 12,90,101 Twenty Foot Equivalent (TEUs) units in Q1 FY26 compared with 11,59,251 TEUs in Q1 FY25.

On sequential basis, total throughput declined 4.26% from 13,47,495 TEUs in Q4 FY25.

Domestic (DOM) throughput stood at 3,16,226 TEUs in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 9.12% as compared with 2,89,787 TEUs posted in same period a year ago.

The export-import (EXIM) throughput climbed by 12.01% year on year to 9,73,875 TEUs in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

 

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) has reported 5.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 298.53 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 2287.83 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The counter shed 0.08% to Rs 596.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Pound net speculative longs fall further

Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

Omaxe acquires 450-acre land for integrated township project in Indore

MCX launches Electricity Futures Contract

MCX launches Electricity Futures Contract

SEBI sees dip in derivatives turnover, 91% of retail traders lose money in FY25

SEBI sees dip in derivatives turnover, 91% of retail traders lose money in FY25

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon