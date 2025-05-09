Friday, May 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Omega Ag Seeds (Punjab) reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

