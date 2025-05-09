Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 19.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 8913.37 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 19.59% to Rs 613.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 8913.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7065.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.63% to Rs 2173.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1772.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 33125.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25803.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8913.377065.82 26 33125.3325803.52 28 OPM %58.3858.51 -56.9255.86 - PBDT1941.641662.22 17 6701.195459.45 23 PBT1862.371573.92 18 6405.465211.91 23 NP613.57513.06 20 2173.661772.52 23
