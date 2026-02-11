Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 37.78 crore

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 881.25% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

