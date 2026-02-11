Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 37.78 crore

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 881.25% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.780 0 OPM %8.310 -PBDT3.140.45 598 PBT3.140.45 598 NP3.140.32 881

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Zee Learn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Zee Learn reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance