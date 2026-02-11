Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 37.78 croreNet profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 881.25% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 37.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales37.780 0 OPM %8.310 -PBDT3.140.45 598 PBT3.140.45 598 NP3.140.32 881
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST