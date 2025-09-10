Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Oracle Financial jumps after parent's upbeat cloud outlook

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Oracle Financial Services Software surged 8.18% to Rs 9099.50 after its parent, Oracle Corp, delivered an ambitious forecast for its cloud business, lifting the NYSE-listed stock to a record high.

On September 9, Oracle said it expects booked revenue for its Cloud Infrastructure business to exceed half a trillion dollars, driven by rising demand for low-cost cloud services.

"Over the next few months, we expect to sign-up several additional multi-billion-dollar customers and remaining performance obligations (RPO) is likely to exceed half-a-trillion dollars," said CEO Safra Catz. For the September quarter, Oracle sees total revenue to rise to 12-14% and sees cloud revenue growth between 32-36%.

 

Oracles shares jumped as much as 28% in post-market trading, the biggest single-session advance since 1999.

Chairman Larry Ellison said the company expects MultiCloud revenue to grow "substantially every quarter for several years" as Oracle adds 37 new datacenters for three hyperscaler partners, bringing the total to 71.

Oracle Financial Services Software, a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle, offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

Oracle Financial Services Software reported a 4.09% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 641.9 crore on a 6.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,852.2 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedStocks To Buy TodayApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon