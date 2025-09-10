Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thermax Ltd Spikes 4.68%, BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.05%

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Thermax Ltd has added 5.54% over last one month compared to 1.26% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.04% rise in the SENSEX

Thermax Ltd rose 4.68% today to trade at Rs 3466.3. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.05% to quote at 67812.06. The index is up 1.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd increased 2.27% and Carborundum Universal Ltd added 1.86% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 5.23 % over last one year compared to the 0.59% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Thermax Ltd has added 5.54% over last one month compared to 1.26% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.04% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1917 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10297 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5721.2 on 28 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2930.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

