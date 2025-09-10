Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Stock Alert: M&M, Huhtamaki India, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Vadilal Inds

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Mamata Machinery has secured its second export order for a 9-layer blown film plant under its Co-Extrusion product segment valued at approximately $1.17 million (around Rs 9.7 crore).

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 15% year-on-year rise in exports for August 2025 at 3,575 units, while total sales declined 1% to 74,027 units during the same period.

Huhtamaki India announced that Jagdish Agarwal has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) and executive director of the company, with effect from 1 December 2025.

 

Also Read

Nepal Protest

India keeps close watch on Nepal crisis: Curfew, unrest and key updates

Cummins India

Cummins India up 40% in 6 months; hits 52-week high as Nomura lifts target

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Vedanta

Vedanta's $2 bn Jaiprakash Associates bid is credit negative: CreditSights

Sri Lotus Developers has been appointed as the developer for a new ultra-luxury redevelopment project in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a new domestic order valued at approximately Rs 415 crore for the development of a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Rajasthan.

Vadilal Industries has appointed Himanshu Kanwar as the first non-family chief executive officer (CEO) to lead its business operations in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Indices open on firm note; breadth strong

Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

INR stays hammered near record low levels

INR stays hammered near record low levels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon