Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Cupid gains on entering term sheet to acquire stake in Mansam

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Cupid added 1.22% to Rs 199.15 after has entered into a term sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian luxury fragrance brand promoted by key notes trading LLC, through a fund structure managed by GII Investment Management.

Founded in 2022, Mansam is positioned as the first Arabian luxury fragrance brand with ambitions for global expansion. The investment is aimed at helping Cupid expand its footprint in the lifestyle and consumer segments, capitalizing on growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding Middle Eastern luxury market.

The deal marks a significant step in Cupids diversification strategy and its entry into high-potential international markets.

 

CUPID is an India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG Products. The company operates with a strong commitment to public health and well-being, maintaining ethical business practices aligned with international standards.

The company reported 81.71% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 8.26 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 52.82% YoY to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Bajaj Auto to pass on full GST cut benefits to customers

Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

Yen holds ground amid Fed rate cut bets, Japan factory optimism

INR stays hammered near record low levels

INR stays hammered near record low levels

Kellton Tech Solutions signs MoU with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt

Kellton Tech Solutions signs MoU with Hungary-based E-Group ICT Software Zrt

Brightcom Group signs MoU with US-based CQT Weapon Systems

Brightcom Group signs MoU with US-based CQT Weapon Systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest News LIVETravel Advisory for NepalApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon