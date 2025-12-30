Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 7655, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 40.15% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7655, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has lost around 6.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38282.7, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78654 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.03 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7644, down 0.51% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd tumbled 40.15% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 12% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 19.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

