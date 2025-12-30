Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE Ltd slips for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 2591.6, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 46% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

BSE Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2591.6, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.BSE Ltd has lost around 10.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27363.5, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.15 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2591.2, down 1.4% on the day. BSE Ltd jumped 46% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 64.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma to acquire 26% stake in Swarnaakshu Solar Power

IIFL Finance approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 800 cr

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

