BSE Ltd slips for fifth straight session

BSE Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2591.6, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.BSE Ltd has lost around 10.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27363.5, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.15 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 64.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
