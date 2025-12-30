Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 704.9, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 1.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 704.9, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 8.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34868.75, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72234 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.22 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 47.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma to acquire 26% stake in Swarnaakshu Solar Power

Aurobindo Pharma to acquire 26% stake in Swarnaakshu Solar Power

IIFL Finance approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 800 cr

IIFL Finance approves issuance of NCDs up to Rs 800 cr

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; broader mrkt underperforms

Nifty trades below 25,900 level; broader mrkt underperforms

NSE SME Shyam Dhani Industries serves a fiery market debut

NSE SME Shyam Dhani Industries serves a fiery market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon