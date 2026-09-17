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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchasp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orchasp Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and AAA Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2026.

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and AAA Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2026.

Orchasp Ltd tumbled 13.04% to Rs 1.4 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99641 shares in the past one month.

 

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd crashed 12.77% to Rs 236. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5751 shares in the past one month.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd lost 11.54% to Rs 1.38. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Salona Cotspin Ltd plummeted 11.03% to Rs 268.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 98 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95 shares in the past one month.

AAA Technologies Ltd corrected 9.11% to Rs 84.21. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1853 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:04 PM IST