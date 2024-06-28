Business Standard
eMudhra announces acquisition of New Jersey-based TWO95 International Inc.

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:32 PM IST
eMudhra has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of TWO95 International Inc (TWO95), New Jersey, USA, through its wholly owned subsidiary eMudhra Inc, USA.
TWO95 International Inc (TWO95) is based in New Jersey, USA. TWO95 has been engaged in technology solutions and services relating to digital transformation and has been in operations since 2009 with a focus on Healthcare, Utilities, Financial Services and Government. The revenue from digital transformation and cyber security services during the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to USD 7.6 million.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

