eMudhra announces acquisition of New Jersey-based TWO95 International Inc.

TWO95 International Inc (TWO95) is based in New Jersey, USA. TWO95 has been engaged in technology solutions and services relating to digital transformation and has been in operations since 2009 with a focus on Healthcare, Utilities, Financial Services and Government. The revenue from digital transformation and cyber security services during the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to USD 7.6 million.

eMudhra has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of TWO95 International Inc (TWO95), New Jersey, USA, through its wholly owned subsidiary eMudhra Inc, USA.