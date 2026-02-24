Organic Recycling Systems receives CBG and biofertilizer project in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh

Organic Recycling Systems (ORSL) has secured a large-scale order from Shreyam Manek Agro Products for the construction of a state-of-the-art Integrated Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) and biofertilizer project in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The facility is designed to produce an output of 10 TPD (Tons Per Day) of CBG using agro feedstock and is part of larger integrated modern gaushala. As per the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore.

Under the scope of this contract, ORSL will undertake equity participation, end-to-end EPC execution, encompassing detailed engineering, technology integration, supply of critical equipment, construction, installation, and commissioning of the facility.

The project reflects a strategic collaboration and is part of a larger plan of 10 (ten) such integrated project to be deployed in various locations of Madhya Pradesh with a total outlay of 500-600 Cr INR within a period of 3 years.

