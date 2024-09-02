Ashok Leyland records sales 14,463 commercial vehicle units in Aug'24

Ashok Leyland has reported total commercial vehicle sales of 14,463 units for the month of August 2024, which is lower by 7% as compared with the sales of 15,576 units sold in August 2023. While total domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales decreased by 14% to 7,790 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales in the local market degrew by 8% to 13,347 units in August 2024 over August 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Exports, however, increased by 8% year-over-year to 1,116 units during the period under review. The company had exported 1,031 commercial vehicle units in the same period last year.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The scrip fell 1.80% to currently trade at Rs 251.65 on the BSE.

