Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG shares rise

FMCG shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 143.65 points or 0.62% at 23165.86 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godrej Agrovet Ltd (up 6.91%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 3.78%),Manorama Industries Ltd (up 3.15%),Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 2.99%),Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 2.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 2.39%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 2.25%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 2.08%), VST Industries Ltd (up 2.04%), and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 1.98%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Emami Ltd (down 2.37%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 1.95%), and Heritage Foods Ltd (down 1.78%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 8.58 or 0.02% at 56012.97.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 8.44 points or 0.05% at 16745.98.
The Nifty 50 index was up 65.15 points or 0.26% at 25301.05.

More From This Section

Centum Electronics climbs as bags Rs 108-cr order from DRDO

Centum Electronics climbs as bags Rs 108-cr order from DRDO

GPT Infra gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 204-cr order

GPT Infra gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 204-cr order

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 3.19%

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 3.19%

Inox Wind announce fund raise of Rs 350 cr in Resco Global

Inox Wind announce fund raise of Rs 350 cr in Resco Global

Market hits fresh life high; Nifty scales above 25,300

Market hits fresh life high; Nifty scales above 25,300

The BSE Sensex index was up 241.95 points or 0.29% at 82607.72.
On BSE,1969 shares were trading in green, 1305 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex hits record 82,725, Nifty above 25,300; Pharma, Health, Auto drag

ipo

Brokerages BULLISH on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; Should You Bid?

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.88 against US dollar during early trade

Godrej Properties

At Rs 515 cr, Godrej Properties highest bidder for 2 luxury Gurugram plots

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon, waterlogging

LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon