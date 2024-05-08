Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 206.70 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 95.91% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.31% to Rs 669.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 699.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Orient Bell declined 22.24% to Rs 4.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 206.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.