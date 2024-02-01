Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 751.93 crore

Net profit of Orient Electric declined 25.28% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 751.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 739.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.751.93739.046.517.4247.8457.4432.8043.5824.3332.56