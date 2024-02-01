Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 751.93 croreNet profit of Orient Electric declined 25.28% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 751.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 739.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales751.93739.04 2 OPM %6.517.42 -PBDT47.8457.44 -17 PBT32.8043.58 -25 NP24.3332.56 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content