Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 751.93 crore
Net profit of Orient Electric declined 25.28% to Rs 24.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 32.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 751.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 739.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales751.93739.04 2 OPM %6.517.42 -PBDT47.8457.44 -17 PBT32.8043.58 -25 NP24.3332.56 -25
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

