Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 273.31 croreNet profit of Rolex Rings declined 29.87% to Rs 37.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 273.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 307.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales273.31307.34 -11 OPM %19.2622.26 -PBDT56.8571.62 -21 PBT50.0364.91 -23 NP37.0252.79 -30
