Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 273.31 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Rolex Rings declined 29.87% to Rs 37.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 273.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 307.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.273.31307.3419.2622.2656.8571.6250.0364.9137.0252.79