Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adani Ports &amp; Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 67.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 6920.10 crore
Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 67.87% to Rs 2208.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1315.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 6920.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4786.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6920.104786.17 45 OPM %60.6356.34 -PBDT3726.652447.53 52 PBT2741.331563.90 75 NP2208.411315.54 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Agritech Start-up Farmers Fresh Zone Receives UN Recognition

Tickle Wickle Hub Expands Its Magic: A renowned brand of Kids Play Zone, iBaby, and Cafe Amour Center Unveiled in Punjabi Bagh

Curated Living Solutions Private Limited Unveils First Green Field Project in Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 59.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty consolidated net profit declines 6.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices end with minor losses post Union Budget announcement, Nifty closes below 21,700 level

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 72.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit rises 103.34% in the December 2023 quarter

FGP reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon