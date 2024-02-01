Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 6920.10 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 67.87% to Rs 2208.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1315.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 6920.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4786.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales6920.104786.17 45 OPM %60.6356.34 -PBDT3726.652447.53 52 PBT2741.331563.90 75 NP2208.411315.54 68
