Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 6920.10 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 67.87% to Rs 2208.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1315.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 6920.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4786.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.6920.104786.1760.6356.343726.652447.532741.331563.902208.411315.54