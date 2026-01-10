Orient Tradelink allots 2.47 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Orient Tradelink has allotted 2,47,727 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a price of Rs 22/- per share comprising of premium of Rs 12/- each per share on preferential basis. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 35,67,06,350/- divided into 3,56,70,635 equity shares of Rs 10/-each.
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST