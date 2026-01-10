Tata Technologies allots 20,751 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Technologies has allotted 20,751 equity shares under the 'Tata Technologies Limited Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2022' on 09 January 2026.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 81,15,28,710 divided into 40,57,64,355 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

