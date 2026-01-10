Max India allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP
Max India has allotted 12,500 equity shares under ESOP on 09 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 52,45,03,620 (comprising of 5,24,50,362 equity shares of of Rs 10/- each) to Rs.52,46,28,620 (comprising of 5,24,62,862 equity shares of Rs 10/- each).
First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST