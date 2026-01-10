Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Max India allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP

Max India allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Max India has allotted 12,500 equity shares under ESOP on 09 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stand increased from Rs 52,45,03,620 (comprising of 5,24,50,362 equity shares of of Rs 10/- each) to Rs.52,46,28,620 (comprising of 5,24,62,862 equity shares of Rs 10/- each).

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q3 performance

Tata Technologies allots 20,751 equity shares under ESOP

Nibe Defence and Aerospace receives license to manufacture and proof-test firearms

Meta Infotech receives purchase orders worth Rs 3 crore

India's import-cut, export-push and domestic manufacturing thrust is aimed at making it the world's third-largest economy while enhancing self-relian

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

