Bhartiya International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Umang Dairies Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd and EKI Energy Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2024.

Bhartiya International Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 312.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8410 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 90.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12544 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 379.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26697 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5864 shares in the past one month.

Sigma Solve Ltd rose 19.99% to Rs 426.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2906 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd gained 19.99% to Rs 331.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89048 shares in the past one month.

