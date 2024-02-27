Umang Dairies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

T T Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd and Uniparts India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2024.

Umang Dairies Ltd soared 18.09% to Rs 96.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10479 shares in the past one month.

T T Ltd spiked 15.85% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4879 shares in the past one month.

AksharChem (India) Ltd surged 13.15% to Rs 345.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4278 shares in the past one month.

Nova Agritech Ltd exploded 12.81% to Rs 68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Uniparts India Ltd jumped 12.22% to Rs 612.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9675 shares in the past one month.

