Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Umang Dairies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
T T Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd and Uniparts India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2024.
T T Ltd, AksharChem (India) Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd and Uniparts India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Umang Dairies Ltd soared 18.09% to Rs 96.2 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10479 shares in the past one month.
T T Ltd spiked 15.85% to Rs 123.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42021 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4879 shares in the past one month.
AksharChem (India) Ltd surged 13.15% to Rs 345.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4278 shares in the past one month.
Nova Agritech Ltd exploded 12.81% to Rs 68. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Uniparts India Ltd jumped 12.22% to Rs 612.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9675 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tarmat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Industrials shares gain

Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 70.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices pares losses; Nifty climbs above 21,700

Happiest Minds Technologies announces new vertical organization structure

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HFCL hits 52-week high on Rs 40-cr order win

India Has Over 1.17 Startups Recognized By DPIIT

Market near day's high; consumer durables shares advance

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon