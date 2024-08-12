Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 52.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 18.68 croreNet profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals declined 52.55% to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.6819.15 -2 OPM %8.6723.08 -PBDT1.934.62 -58 PBT1.093.83 -72 NP7.7316.29 -53
