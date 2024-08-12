Anand Rayons standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.66% to Rs 70.31 crore

Net profit of Anand Rayons declined 43.48% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.66% to Rs 70.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.70.3174.531.312.160.580.940.520.920.520.92