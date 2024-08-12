Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 66.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 1385.68 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 66.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 74.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 1385.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1360.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1385.681360.131.991.633.06-19.37-50.72-74.70-66.49-74.34