Oriental Hotels PAT rises 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

Oriental Hotels PAT rises 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Oriental Hotel reported a consolidated net profit advanced 8.3% to Rs 17.87 crore on a 23.31% jump in net sales to Rs 132.53 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax grew 26.11% to Rs 26.47 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025 as against Rs 20.99 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 19.04% to Rs 107.15 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 90.01 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 13.04 crore (up 20.52% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 26.09 crore (up 18.7% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 4.25 crore (up 37.1% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 15.64% to Rs 42.24 crore on an 11.84% rise in revenue to Rs 439.70 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Oriental Hotels is in the business of owning, operating, & managing hotels and resorts.

Shares of Oriental Hotels slipped 2.05% to currently trade at Rs 150.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

