Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VST Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Jyoti Structures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 April 2025.

VST Industries Ltd tumbled 8.40% to Rs 303 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57750 shares in the past one month.

 

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd lost 8.38% to Rs 692.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd crashed 7.81% to Rs 122.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd corrected 6.74% to Rs 295.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52085 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti Structures Ltd dropped 6.68% to Rs 20.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 83.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 1.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Atul consolidated net profit rises 116.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindalco successfully delivers 10K aluminium battery enclosures to Mahindra

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

