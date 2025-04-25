Hindustan Zinc consolidated net profit rises 47.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 8829.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Zinc rose 47.35% to Rs 3003.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2038.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 8829.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7285.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.43% to Rs 10353.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7759.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.66% to Rs 33041.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28082.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8829.007285.00 21 33041.0028082.00 18 OPM %54.5950.09 -52.6348.63 - PBDT4796.003660.00 31 17276.0013775.00 25 PBT3782.002723.00 39 13636.0010307.00 32 NP3003.002038.00 47 10353.007759.00 33
