Oriental Rail Infra bags supply order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra bags supply order from Indian Railways

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Oriental Rail Infrastructure said that it has received an order from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways, to supply and install 36 coach set of seats and berths for LSCN/BW2 coach.

The said order is worth Rs 2.78 crore and scheduled for completion by 10 May 2025. Delivery is to be made to furnishing depot/ICF, Chennai.

As per the contract, 90% of payment to be received upon inspection certificate issued by the nominated inspection agency and balance payment of 10% for the supply portion along with 100% installation charges to be received upon receipt, acceptance of the goods by the consignee, based on the installation certificate issued by the competent authority.

 

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products/items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berth, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardner, silicon foam, etc. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter was locked in the upper circuit of 5%, closing at Rs 177.90 on Tuesday, 11 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

