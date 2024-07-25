Business Standard
Orosil Smiths India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore
Net Loss of Orosil Smiths India reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 54.55% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.11 -55 OPM %-60.00-63.64 -PBDT-0.11-0.06 -83 PBT-0.14-0.10 -40 NP-0.14-0.10 -40
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

