Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 35.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 17094.98 crore
Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 35.84% to Rs 357.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 17094.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14744.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales17094.9814744.80 16 OPM %3.886.44 -PBDT634.34902.92 -30 PBT484.07755.62 -36 NP357.03556.50 -36
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

