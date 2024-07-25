Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 35.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 17094.98 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation declined 35.84% to Rs 357.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 17094.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14744.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.17094.9814744.803.886.44634.34902.92484.07755.62357.03556.50