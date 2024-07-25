Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 2793.00 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Adani Green Energy rose 38.51% to Rs 446.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 322.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 2793.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2142.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2793.002142.0086.6597.151268.00916.00675.00465.00446.00322.00