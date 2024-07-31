Oswal Green Tech standalone net profit declines 48.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.72% to Rs 15.85 crore

Net profit of Oswal Green Tech declined 48.17% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 128.72% to Rs 15.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.856.934.35-31.896.5815.085.5414.024.679.01