GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 26.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 241.73 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 26.81% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 241.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.241.73235.9013.2910.9025.5420.8321.6017.1216.7913.24