GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 26.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 241.73 croreNet profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 26.81% to Rs 16.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 241.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 235.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales241.73235.90 2 OPM %13.2910.90 -PBDT25.5420.83 23 PBT21.6017.12 26 NP16.7913.24 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content