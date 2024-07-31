Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 662.28 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 2.42% to Rs 113.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 110.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 662.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 701.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.662.28701.7324.3624.63170.21174.46156.66149.44113.06110.39