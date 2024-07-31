HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 23.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.65% to Rs 532.19 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 23.74% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.65% to Rs 532.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 595.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.532.19595.6414.6615.5981.6197.1253.4770.1239.9052.32